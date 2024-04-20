Letters| Illegal motorcycle trails; new sewing shop; injuries from e-bikes; parking

On Sunday April 7, I accompanied a community scientist and friend to the Upper Hacking River in Royal National Park to do the work that the government is not doing well enough: checking water quality - especially after big rain events.
The effect of the recent rains and flood were obvious. There was coal sediment in the water, in the mud and in the sand banks. We saw this in Camp Gully Creek and downstream from where it enters the Hacking. There was a small deposit of coal on the Upper Causeway (at the Joan Holland Bridge) - this is evidence of a large injection of coal into the river during the storm. At Audley, there was coal waste in the mud on the picnic areas at Audley.
But here, I want to draw attention to other immediate damage being done to the magnificent rainforests along the river. It seems that motorcyclists have illegally established a growing system of trails through the rainforests of the upper catchment.
On that Sunday, we saw and heard about half a dozen motorbikes across the river from us near Camp Gully Creek riding through the forests. The ground everywhere was saturated after the storm; it was very wet and slippery; there was a great deal of fallen vegetation. The bikes were churning their way through the forests making new paths around the fallen vegetation, up steep slopes, across creeks and through the forests, oblivious - it seemed - to the damage they were doing.
We could see large sprays of soil spitting out behind them and hear their powerful bikes cutting deep ruts into the fragile soils, thus opening the land to erosion. One of our company said that he has seen on some of the more established tracks deep ruts of up to two metres deep where they crossed Camp Gully Creek.
Unfortunately, evidence suggests that such activity has been going on "unchecked" (or "with impunity") for years. Rangers are aware of the riders and the damage being done. Surely, an approach could be developed to catch these selfish and destructive riders. Why hasn't that happened? What is being done about this serious problem?
Phil Smith, Heathcote
I was sad to read in The Leader that The Crafty Hive, a great haberdashery, in Loftus is about to close. But, I was heartened to see a new business, Suzannah's Sewing Shop has just opened in Sutherland. It is at 850 Old Princes Hwy, near the famous Diamond Chinese Restaurant. I will be calling in soon to shop locally.
Gerry Scales, Sutherland
"Fat Bike" injury to 3-year old (Leader, April 10), unfortunately we can expect many more injuries to innocent pedestrians in Miranda as children of all ages race their bikes, scooters and skateboards down Wandella Road (both road and footpath) to the new skateboard park. Parents, please warn your children - this is serious!
Barry Turner, Miranda
I refer to the Leader's article (which is excellent by the way) on the young boy who was hit by the "Fat Bike" on Gannons Road and, in particular, the comment by Councillor Farmer that this type of bike is in fact a motorbike, requiring registration and a licence to ride.
Transport for NSW confirms this is true. Both the Transport Regulations for Registration and Licensing (Road Transport (Vehicle Registration) Regulation 2017 and the Road Transport (Driver Licensing) Regulation 2017) make it clear that only the following e-bikes are exempt for Registration and Licensing:
The registration and licensing provisions do not apply to a registrable vehicle that is - Electrically power-assisted bicycle that has a maximum continued rated power of 500 watts, if the power output - (i) progressively reduces as the bicycle's speed increases above 6 kilometres per hour, and (ii) is cut off when - (A) the bicycle reaches a speed of 25 kilometres per hour, or (B) the rider of the bicycle stops pedalling and the speed is more than 6 kilometres per hour.
Therefore, as the bike that was pictured has a 1000-watt motor (ie greater than 500-watts) and a throttle, it would not be exempt from registration and licensing requirements. They are required to be registered and ridden by a licensed rider regardless of whether the motor is restricted by software, switches or other means. It must also have CTP insurance.These bikes are motorbikes, they are not bicycles.
Greg McCarthy, Cronulla
We strongly disagree with Peter Williams' proposal for a multi-storey car park at Engadine (Leader April 3).
Have you noticed why it is sometimes difficult to park at the moment?
- Coles upgrade - multiple trade vans are parked in the car park whilst upgrade of Coles is happening.
- Engadine hotel bistro opened before car park for hotel was finished which is underneath the apartments being built behind the hotel.
- High rise apartments behind hotel have tradies parking in surrounding streets.
None of these are permanent. There is always parking at various times during the day. Sometimes they are half empty.
We all need patience for now, and leave our lovely suburb alone.
Bernadette Abbott, Engadine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.