Letters| Illegal motorcycle trails; new sewing shop; injuries from e-bikes; parking

The effect of the recent rains and flood were obvious. There was coal sediment in the water, in the mud and in the sand banks. We saw this in Camp Gully Creek and downstream from where it enters the Hacking. There was a small deposit of coal on the Upper Causeway (at the Joan Holland Bridge) - this is evidence of a large injection of coal into the river during the storm. At Audley, there was coal waste in the mud on the picnic areas at Audley.