'Bondi Junction holds a sentimental part of my memory': Support in times of grief

In the wake of the carnage, I overheard a conversation in a cafe: "it's like Lotto, but in the worst way possible", followed by "this doesn't happen in Sydney", and "at least we're not in America and he had no gun". All reasonable observations. Yet it doesn't take away from the terrifying images, eyewitness accounts, and the unthinkable grief being felt by the families of all victims. Following the attacks, I was absorbed by the news. Yes, it's part of my job to be 'in the know', but this time, it felt personal. As journalists we aim to tell the story, not be the story. It's not about us. But this time, the lines blurred a little, and raw emotion flooded to my experiences of being in that same place, just a different time.

