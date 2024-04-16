St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sharks move to top of ladder ahead of big home game against Cowboys

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 16 2024 - 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amazing try by Sharks right winger Sione Katoa in the game against South Sydney. Picture NRL Images
Amazing try by Sharks right winger Sione Katoa in the game against South Sydney. Picture NRL Images

The Sharks have moved to the top of the ladder after their 34-22 win against South Sydney on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.