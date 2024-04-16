St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Dragons face hard run, including Anzac Day clash and local derby against Sharks

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 16 2024 - 10:30am
Zac Lomax scores the first try for the Dragons against Wests Tigers at Campbelltown. Picture NRL Images
The Dragons face a gruelling three weeks of football after a 24-12 win over Wests Tigers at a sold-out Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

