Dragons face hard run, including Anzac Day clash and local derby against Sharks

The Dragons face a gruelling three weeks of football after a 24-12 win over Wests Tigers at a sold-out Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday.
A brilliant back line movement leading to an early try by Zac Lomax, and some amazing leaps for high balls by the Parramatta Eels bound star, were among the bright spots for the many Dragons supporters at the ground.
However, two two goal line defensive lapses, the first involving a no-look, short pass by Tigers captain Api Koroisau, were a concern.
Having recorded three wins and three losses, the Dragons will play the high-flying Warriors in Wollongong on Friday night as they look for consecutive wins for the first time under coach Shane Flanagan.
They will then play the Anzac Day clash with the Roosters six days later - always an extra tough and highly charged encounter - followed by the local derby against the Sharks at PointsBet Stadium in the main game on Sunday May 5.
The Anzac Day fixture at Allianz Stadium is a Dragons home game and should draw a good crowd.
Speaking after the game, coach Shane Flanagan said, "We just need to be more consistent right across the team and start putting some good 40 minutes together and then we've got a challenge of doing it in the second half.
"I thought there were some good signs today, especially defensively. They had what we call a soft try, their first try just went straight through on the lead.
"Then [for the Tigers' second try] we had Tom Eisenhuth defending in the centres because of Jack Bird's HIA. It was probably more of a player out of position than a defensive error, so we'll cop that and move on.
"I believe there's a football team in that dressing room. I believe it, I've got to convince them sometimes that there's a decent footy team, but that we're showing glimpses that we can match it with the better teams..."
Flanagan said Lomax was "really good".
"I never doubted Zac's ability, that's for sure. It's his decision to want to leave the club, not ours That's life, players leave clubs, players come to clubs. We've got him this year and we'll make the most of it. He's doing an outstanding job on the wing, isn't he?"
