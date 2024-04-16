Unforgettably sophisticated

4 beds | 3 baths | 4 cars
Designed with coastal charm and entertaining front of mind, this home is a blend of excellence with no expense spared.
Meticulous craftsmanship, visionary design and an exclusive address unite to deliver the ideal family haven that is functional and luxurious.
"This home presents a flexible design with voluminous open plan interiors enhanced by soaring high ceilings," said listing agent Stephanie Blanchard.
"The gourmet chef's kitchen would be one of the best features of this home with a butler's pantry, breakfast bar, rugged concrete Caesarstone benchtops, integrated fridge, freezer, wine cabinet and dishwasher."
"This property would suit growing families and those who love to entertain," she said.
The in-ground swimming pool is fully renovated with Santorini Beadrete with Bisazza Tallin mosiac waterline tiles complete with the pool-side cabana and completely separate pool-side bathroom/changeroom.
There is also a fully covered and enclosed outdoor entertaining area with a fireplace, Samsung outdoor TV and soundbar.
The home's strategic positioning fully capitalises on the fabulous offerings of Illawong.
"Households in Illawong are primarily couples with children, and presently, it is a very family-friendly neighbourhood," said Stephanie.
"This residence is perfectly positioned, taking full advantage of all that Illawong has to offer. The prime location is within walking distance to shops, eateries, and public transport and is in a sought-after school catchment area."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.