Oatley wins local derby in thriller

Saturday's round one clash in NSW Suburban Rugby Union brought together friendly rivals Burraneer Hammerheads and Oatley Rugby Club.
A thrilling local derby with many twists and turns that ended with Oatley running out winners 33 to 31.
The game went right down to the wire with Burraneer having a shot at penalty goal in the dying seconds to snatch the victory only to see the kick slide past the post.
Oatley looked down and out trailing 24 to nil after 20 minutes. But Oatley rallied to get back into striking distance through strong running and stoic defence.
The scoreboard seesawed through the second half with Oatley surging to the lead only to see Burraneer strike back. Oatley scored late in the game to hit the lead only to give Burraneer one last shot at victory.
However, it was not to be.
The significance of Oatley's victory was underlined by the fact that Burraneer were undefeated premiers in 2023.
A great game to start the season. A true exhibition of the strength of 'Subbies Rugby'.
The local derbies doesn't stop there. Oatley are hosting the newly formed Georges River Rugby Club at Riverwood Park next Saturday. A new home ground for Oatley which is quickly becoming the focal point of rugby in south and south west Sydney
