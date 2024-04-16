St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Rockdale Ilinden gain maximum points in 3-2 win over arch rivals

Updated April 17 2024 - 6:55am, first published 6:44am
Rockdale Ilinden players celebrate a goal against Sydney Olympic in the Match of the Round. Picture NSW Football
Rockdale Ilinden claimed maximum points in Round 10 of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's 'Match of the Round with a 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Sydney Olympic.

