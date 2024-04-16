Rockdale Ilinden gain maximum points in 3-2 win over arch rivals

Rockdale Ilinden claimed maximum points in Round 10 of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's 'Match of the Round with a 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Sydney Olympic.
The game was at the Ilinden Sports Centre in front of 1800 spectators on Sunday.
The hosts had a first half to savour playing some of the best football this league has seen all year as they took an early lead thanks to a stunner by Brayden Sorge and then goals to Lachie Constable and yet another quality individual goal by Brendan Cholakian.
The three goals cancelled out Roy O'Donovan's penalty before the Olympic marksman added his second via a deflection but it was to be too little too late as the hosts claimed all the points.
It was a big day for the club, with the Legends game as well, and we knew what was at stake in terms of ladder position so and have to be happy with the points, but we created enough chances to make our day that bit easier.- Rockdale Ilinden's coach Paul Dee
Rockdale Ilinden's coach Paul Dee, said, "We made things more difficult for ourselves in the second-half than perhaps we should have.
"It was a big day for the club, with the Legends game, as well and we knew what was at stake in terms of ladder position so and have to be happy with the points, but we created enough chances to make our day that bit easier.
"Uro (Alec Urosevski) found some good positions today and in any other match may well have had a hat-trick and equalled the scoring record and maybe gone on to claim it, but it wasn't to be but the goals we did score were stunning and they needed to be against a very good Olympic side."
In other results, St George FC and Wollongong Wolves 2 played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at Ilinden Sports Centre, while St George City were blown away, with a 6-1 scoreline, by Western Sydney Wanderers at Wanderers Football Park.
The St George FC - Wollongong Wolves clash was a classic game of two halves.
St George FC were clearly the better side in the first stanza of play and deservedly led by 2-0 at the break through goals from Nikola Skataric and an own goal by Dylan Ryan.
However, the Wollongong Wolves evened the score in the second half.
Western Sydney Wanderers got off to a flying start against St George City, with three goals in the first 15 minutes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.