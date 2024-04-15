St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Kamper announces free heart checks for sporting groups

April 15 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Sports Minister and Rockdale MP Steve Kamper has announced a $50,000 grant to the Heartbeat of Football Foundation to deliver Heart Health Awareness and Screening Days across NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.