Ukrainian refugee rebuilds childcare career at Jannali

Ukrainian refugee Hanna Babycheva was seeking safe haven in 2022, when she fled her native country for Australia, together with her daughter.
It was a time of uncertainty, but knowing she had a sister at Oatley, was comforting, and this made the transition to a new life, a little easier. But she left behind her entire livelihood. That soon changed.
Ms Babycheva recently graduated from NSW TAFE Loftus with a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care. She also started working at Kinder Haven, Jannali.
TAFE NSW Loftus has played a key role in helping Ms Babycheva gain the practical skills training she needs to rebuild her education career in Australia. As she left behind her teaching career, she arrived in Australia with no English language skills and her educational qualifications were no longer recognised.
Four months after arriving in Australia, she enrolled to study Certificate III in Spoken and Written English, also at Loftus. This equipped her with conversational English skills, email writing and work-ready skills, to help her prepare for further study. The following year she studied early childhood.
"Living, studying and working here makes me feel safe, happy and secure," Ms Babycheva said. "The Early Childhood Education teachers and Education Support staff at TAFE NSW Loftus were so helpful in supporting me and building my confidence."
"With 20 years of experience as a primary school teacher in Ukraine, I'm thankful I can rebuild my career and work within a beautiful early education centre. I'm looking forward to continuing my study at TAFE in the Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care this year."
The Department of Home Affairs states that Ms Babycheva is one of 11,400 Ukrainians who have arrived in Australia since February 24, 2022. The Bayside and Sutherland Shire LGAs make up the top settlement locations for Ukrainian nationals.
Teacher of Early Childhood Education and Care at TAFE NSW Loftus, John Stewart, says TAFE NSW is committed to empowering refugees and migrants with the essential skills and expertise required to secure employment within the rapidly expanding early childhood education and care sector.
"With the growing demand for educators, there are countless opportunities to gain work in the sector," Mr Stewart said. "At TAFE NSW, students can gain practical experience and develop specialist skills so they're job ready as soon as they graduate.
"Migrant and refugee students benefit from a range of study support services at TAFE NSW, including language and learning support services, counselling and well-being services, financial assistance, and flexible learning options. The ECEC sector is a diverse and inclusive environment providing rewarding and meaningful work that shapes the future of children and society as a whole."
