Dementia is on the mind in St George

A free dementia community event in St George is coming to Carss Park on May 2.
'One in Every 3 Seconds Dementia' is a forum designed for families and service providers.
It is being hosted by 3Bridges Community, which is inviting the community to learn more about the support and resources they can access.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death of all Australians. In 2024, it is estimated that more than 421,000 Australians live with dementia. Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people with dementia is expected to increase to more than 812,500 by 2054.
Younger onset dementia (people aged between 30-50) is also a concern, with the number of people diagnosed also predicted to rise. In 2024, it is estimated there are almost 29,000 people living with younger onset dementia, expected to increase to almost 41,000 people by 2054.
3Bridges Community Engagement Officer Ibtisam Hammoud says the annual event, which is in its third year, aims to create 'dementia friendly communities'.
"Through our social support groups for people living with mild to advanced dementia, and inclusive and transitional programs, we're heavily involved in this space," she said.
"We want the community to develop connections with providers so when the time comes, they know who to access and how. It's about building relationships. We partner and work with the St George and Sutherland Shire Dementia Alliance, and help people understand how individuals and as a society we can support people living with dementia."
She says the forum also aims to "simplify information about aged care reforms."
The Federal Government's new Aged Care Act, strengthened Aged Care Quality Standards and a new Regulatory Model, come into effect on July 1, 2024. The update model was established in response to feedback from the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, which stated that the system should be more focused on the needs of older people.
It's more of a 'person-centred' aged care system that includes a Statement of Rights, and will set new obligations for providers and workers and expand the powers of the regulators. It will also provide the legal basis for the strengthened Quality Standards and the new Regulatory Model, which aims to be less of a 'one size fits all' approach.
The 3Bridges event, which will also be live streamed, is on from 10am-1.30pm at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.