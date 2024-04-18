St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Health

Dementia is on the mind in St George

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 18 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 1:02pm
3Bridge Community's Ibtisam Hammoud, Monica Azenha and Amal Madani ahead of a free forum that aims to support people with dementia, their families and aged care providers. Picture by Chris Lane
3Bridge Community's Ibtisam Hammoud, Monica Azenha and Amal Madani ahead of a free forum that aims to support people with dementia, their families and aged care providers. Picture by Chris Lane

A free dementia community event in St George is coming to Carss Park on May 2.

