Kennedy cancels Cook byelection function following Bondi Junction tragedy

There was no victory celebration when Simon Kennedy romped home in the Cook byelection on Saturday.
As soon as Mr Kennedy became aware of the tragic events at the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction, in which six people were fatally stabbed, many others wounded and the assailant shot dead, he cancelled the function candidates traditionally have to thank booth workers and watch the vote count.
Mr Kennedy said on Monday the "terrible tragedy" made everything else insignificant.
"I thought people should be watching developments and checking in on loved ones, rather than being at an event about a byelection," he said.
"Friends of mine had a friend pass away - one of the victims. It is very sad.
"I know a lot of people in Cook are mourning, along with a lot of people around Australia, and the biggest thing is to have a time of healing, to celebrate the first responders, and also to think about mental health."
In the byelection to choose a replacement for former prime minister Scott Morrison in Cook, Mr Kennedy gained more than 71 per cent of the vote, two-party preferred.
With no Labor Party candidate, the Greens candidate Martin Moore was his closest rival, with a 28.81 per cent two party-preferred.
A predicted backlash against Mr Kennedy because he was from outside the area did not eventuate.
Mr Kennedy received 62.58 per cent of the primary vote and 71.19 per cent two-party preferred.
At the 2022 election, Scott Morrison won the seat with 55.53 per cent of the primary vote and 62.44 per cent two-party preferred.
However, the absence of a Labor Party candidate on this occasion makes comparisons difficult.
The informal vote jumped from 4.4 per cent in 2022 to 6.64 per cent.
Mr Kennedy said the result was "very humbling".
"I feel really thankful to the community for putting their faith in me, and I don't want to waste any time getting to work for them," he said.
"I have got to repay that and get to work for them and advocate for them, whether it's over the MRI machine at Sutherland Hospital, cleaning up Gymea Bay or helping surf clubs, I need to focus on the community."
Mr Kennedy said e-bikes and the rules governing their use was "a massive issue", raised by many people with him during the campaign.
"The three-year-old boy being hit and having his leg broken was terrible. I worry who will be the next one?
"I look forward to working with council to address the issue."
