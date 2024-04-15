St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
'Reminds us of our vulnerabilities': recognise when to seek support

Updated April 15 2024 - 6:59pm, first published 5:05pm
Flowers honour the victims of the Bondi Junction stabbings. Picture Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS
Following the Bondi attacks, it is very normal to experience a whole range of emotions - shock, sadness, anger and fear. People are also probably going to be feeling more vigilant, tense, wary and suspicious, especially in crowded places. These sorts of events remind us of our vulnerabilities.

