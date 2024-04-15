'Reminds us of our vulnerabilities': recognise when to seek support

Following the Bondi attacks, it is very normal to experience a whole range of emotions - shock, sadness, anger and fear. People are also probably going to be feeling more vigilant, tense, wary and suspicious, especially in crowded places. These sorts of events remind us of our vulnerabilities.
It's helpful for people to realise where it can start to verge on needing to seek support. The initial response can subside over time - usually in a matters of a couple of weeks, depending on how intense the media coverage is. But it's about recognising that if these feelings persist and interfere with daily activities like struggling to leave home, avoiding public places, and causing panic, it's important to seek professional support. If it leads to self harm or thoughts of harming others, which it definitely can do, it's important to seek crisis support.
It's good to encourage balance of consumption. With social media we can be inundated with negative conversation - perhaps about the perpetrator, even victim blaming can come up. Zone in on some of the beautiful topics - how the community is coming together to provide a floral tribute, the bravery and quick thinking of individual responders.
With children, start by finding out what they know, and adjust [what you tell them] to their age. The reality is children will hear about it - are so inquisitive, curious and aware. It's about shielding them, but providing a space where they can talk about it and ask questions. Understand their perspective. They might have misunderstandings - they may think it was a gunman. It's important to know what they have interpreted.
Use age appropriate language. You don't necessarily need to say 'stabbing', you might say somebody harmed a number of people. Remain quite factual but avoid blame, judgement, and making assumptions. Reassure their safety. Children might be fearful after hearing about the violent event. Let them express their worries and listen to their concerns. Monitor their exposure to media - especially younger children. Be wary of the kind of language you use and don't stay on the topic for too long. Be sensitive when checking if someone is ready to talk about it.
Aimee Oliveri is a Kogarah-based Clinical Psychologist from the Australian Institute for Human Wellness.
Recovering and helping your loved ones cope with the aftermath of a traumatic event is a process that takes time, compassion, communication and courage. Re-establishing safety for managing mental health and trauma is the starting point. Popi Iatrou of Sylvania, Senior Psychologist of Wellness Arts, offers more tips:
For adults:
For families:
For children and youth:
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
