'Reminds us of our vulnerabilities': recognise when to seek support

Use age appropriate language. You don't necessarily need to say 'stabbing', you might say somebody harmed a number of people. Remain quite factual but avoid blame, judgement, and making assumptions. Reassure their safety. Children might be fearful after hearing about the violent event. Let them express their worries and listen to their concerns. Monitor their exposure to media - especially younger children. Be wary of the kind of language you use and don't stay on the topic for too long. Be sensitive when checking if someone is ready to talk about it.