Council to conduct parking count in Engadine CBD following petition

A count of the car parking occupancy within the Engadine CBD will be carried out by Sutherland Shire Council following a petition by local residents and businesses for more parking.
The Leader reported last week resident Peter Williams gathered 500 names on the petition after becoming fed up after many experiences of driving around the shopping precinct looking for a place to park.
A council spokeswoman said the council was dedicated to resolving parking challenges across the shire and the current focus was on high-traffic areas identified as having the greatest need.
These priority areas for intervention were outlined in the council's Parking Strategy, she said.
"Outside of the priorities outlined in council's Parking Strategy, council takes a strategic approach to optimising existing parking spaces by providing free timed parking to ensure a smooth traffic flow in town centres, promoting use of public transport, and giving priority to customer parking."
The spokeswoman said timed parking in town centres was monitored and adjusted where necessary.
"Council does review the adequacy of current parking limits, and will increase or decrease, as necessary.
"In view of community concern, council will undertake a parking occupancy count within the Engadine CBD to determine whether parking is under stress and requires a review of current restrictions," she said.
The spokeswoman said the council's parking strategy prioritises customer parking for businesses and aimed to ensure commuter and employee parking did not deny that opportunity for potential clientele.
"There is ample commuter parking available south of the train station on The Princes Highway in Engadine, and future commuter parking needs are to be addressed by Transport for NSW and the NSW Government," she said.
"As the Sutherland Shire population grows, emphasis will be placed on new residential dwellings positioned within walking distance of town centres and access to public transport to encourage active travel means and reduce the reliance on motor vehicles, in line with the state government's Movement and Place framework.
"Fortunately, Engadine town centre already benefits from convenient train and bus service connectivity.
New housing in proximity to business centres and transport hubs is a high priority for the NSW Government as it attempts to address the housing shortage in Sydney while minimising the need to rely on private motor vehicles, and council's Housing Strategy must be guided by State policy.
"While addressing parking needs is crucial, constructing new free car park facilities comes at a considerable cost to rate payers and must compete for funding against other community priorities. It should only be explored after exhausting all other potential solutions, including timed parking."
