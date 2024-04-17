St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council to conduct parking count in Engadine CBD following petition

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 17 2024 - 1:00pm
Peter Williams (second from left) with supporters Steve, Daniel Makovec, from One agency, Michael Goldrick and Janet Goldrick in the Engadine CBD. Picture by Chris Lane
Peter Williams (second from left) with supporters Steve, Daniel Makovec, from One agency, Michael Goldrick and Janet Goldrick in the Engadine CBD. Picture by Chris Lane

A count of the car parking occupancy within the Engadine CBD will be carried out by Sutherland Shire Council following a petition by local residents and businesses for more parking.

