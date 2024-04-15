Anzac Day ceremonies across the shire start at Engadine on Sunday

Anzac Day ceremonies in Sutherland Shire will begin with the traditional community street march and commemoration ceremony at Engadine on Sunday.
The march commences at 2.15pm and proceeds from Old Princes Highway to the war memorial.
The address will be by Sergeant Jason Smith (Rtd).
On Anzac Day, the dawn service at the war memorial in Engadine Town Square will commence at 5.30am. Members of the public are requested to be in location by 5.15am.
The address will be given by Warrant Officer Brad Copelin (Rtd).
Further information: council website.
