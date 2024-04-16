Hurstville Memorial Square and MacMahon Court $4.75 million upgrade

Georges River Council has officially opened its reburbished Memorial Square and MacMahon Court under the $4.75 million Hurstville Revitalisation Project.
Memorial Square in Forest Road has been upgraded to improve site aesthetics and visibility of the historic Memorial Cenotaph, just in time for Anzac Day.
The Hurstville memorial was dedicated in 1922 to commemorate the service and sacrifice of 173 local servicemen who were killed-in-action during the First World War of 1914 to 1918.
The memorial was paid for by community fundraising from 1915 to 1919 with the backing of Hurstville Municipal Council and the Propeller newspaper, a former free local paper for Hurstville and the surrounding district.
The upgrade of the square includes new paving, retaining walls, street furniture, landscaping and associated works.
MacMahon Courtyard located at the corner of Dora and MacMahon Streets, Hurstville, focused on improvements to the site's infrastructure, pedestrian access, traffic safety and the installation of additional seating and landscaping.
The project also saw the reinstallation of a statue Australian literary figure and feminist Miles Franklin, author of My Brilliant Career and a resident of Carlton, within MacMahon Courtyard.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir officially opened the upgraded Memorial Square and MacMahon Courtyard on Monday, April 15.
Councillor Elmir said the council recognised the importance of delivering quality outdoor spaces for the community.
"Quality and useable public space, accessible for people of all abilities is important to us," he said.
"It provides our community with social cohesion and further passive recreation opportunities.
"We want residents and visitors of the Georges River local government area to enjoy our public spaces, and the upgrades to these two areas will hopefully allow people to do just that.
"Creating attractive spaces for people to enjoy can also provide a subsequent economic benefit for our local businesses.
"I welcome all to enjoy these new spaces and explore what Hurstville has to offer," added the Mayor.
Funding for the two projects was provided by the NSW Government under the NSW Public Spaces Legacy program.
Minister for Planning and Public Places Paul Scully said the funding has helped transform the two sites into exciting new spaces for the community to engage with.
"The NSW Government is continuing to provide new and enhanced open spaces aligning with the needs of the growing community in Hurstville to make it an even greater place to live," Mr Scully said.
For more information, please visit the NSW Public Spaces Legacy program webpage.
