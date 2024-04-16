St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hurstville Memorial Square and MacMahon Court $4.75 million upgrade

By Jim Gainsford
April 16 2024 - 11:30am
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir (centre) with councillors at the opening of the upgraded Hurstville Memorial Square.
Georges River Council has officially opened its reburbished Memorial Square and MacMahon Court under the $4.75 million Hurstville Revitalisation Project.

