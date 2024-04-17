'Never to be forgotten': Fresh flowers for Janine Balding at Sutherland memorial

The weathered plaque on the memorial to Janine Balding at Sutherland reads "Never to be forgotten".
And, for 36 years, that has proved to be the case.
Fresh flowers have been laid in recent days amid swirling media reports that one of the gang of "street kids" involved in her abduction, rape and murder may soon be released from jail, and an appeal by another member of the group heard.
The memorial was erected on the edge of the unsealed commuter car park in Toronto Parade, where the 20-year-old bank teller was taken in the late afternoon on September 8, 1988. The car park has since been sealed and a road overpass of the train line built above.
Ms Balding, who lived at Cronulla and parked her car there each day to catch the train to the city, was accosted on the way home by five homeless young people, including a girl.
The group hijacked her car and drove to Minchinbury in western Sydney, assaulting her along the way and later drowning her.
Ms Balding's body, which was bound by rope, was found the next day in a dam near the road.
Three members of the group, Stephen "Shorty" Jamieson, who was 22 at the time of the crime, Bronson Blessington, 14, and Matthew James Elliott, 16, were sentenced to life in prison and remain there. Jamieson is embarking on a new appeal, again claiming a case of mistaken identity.
Wayne Lindsay Wilmot, who was not charged with murder, was released in the later 1990s, but was jailed again for further sexual offences. His release is reportedly imminent.
The fifth member of the group, Carol Anne Arrow, also served a lesser sentence.
Ms Balding's brother David, who was 10 at the time, is the last member of the family to be able to speak up for Janine following the death of their mother Beverley in 2013 and father Kerry two years ago.
Mr Balding told the Leader from his home in Wagga Wagga he would never stop fighting the release of those involved in the horrendous crime.
"I am not going to go away and forget," he said.
Mr Balding said he knew Wilmot's release was coming because he had been on continuing detention orders (CDOs) since becoming eligible for parole in 2019.
"I knew it was going to happen, but it doesn't make it any better," he said.
"He has never shown any remorse - this bloke is bad as bad."
Mr Balding accepts Wilmot will require some sort of support after his release.
"Whatever form that takes, the taxpayer will be paying," he said.
Mr Balding said Jamieson's claims of mistaken identity had been disproved previously and he was confident would again be rejected.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.