Council not formally notified of any sale of Glenlee

Georges River Council has not formally been notified of the change in ownership of 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno, also known as Glenlee.
As Glenlee is listed as a heritage item in the Georges River LEP 2021, no demolition nor clearing of land can occur without prior development consent, the council said in a statement issued last week:
"Since August 2021, when Council utilised its delegation under Section 25 of the Heritage Act 1977 to enact an Interim Heritage Order (IHO) over the Glenlee site, our actions have been resolute in safeguarding its cultural heritage.
"Council's initiatives include resolutions made on January 2022, where we resolved to prepare a Planning Proposal to designate Glenlee as a heritage item in the local environmental plan. Additionally, in July 2022, Council lodged a submission supporting the site's inclusion on the State Heritage Register.
"The decision by the Heritage Council of NSW in September 2022 not to recommend Glenlee's listing on the State Heritage Register at that time demonstrates the challenges in achieving formal recognition of its State significance.
":We have actively engaged with relevant authorities, maintaining correspondence with the Minister for Environment and Heritage, seeking avenues for protection and recognition. Council has pursued options to secure funding for the acquisition and preservation of Glenlee. We have approached both State and Federal government representatives, seeking their support in this endeavour.
'The recent decision by Heritage NSW, announced in February 2024, not to recommend Glenlee's inclusion on the State Heritage Register due to insufficient information, presents challenges.
"In March 2024, Council wrote to the Minister requesting a meeting to discuss access to the site under Section 148 of the Heritage Act 1977 and funding for the business case for the purchase of the Glenlee site."
For further information on the efforts by Council to assess and protect the heritage significance of Glenlee, visit Council's webpage for Glenlee.
