Author of Private Ryan book to speak at meeting commemorating Anzac Day

Sutherland Shire Historical Society will host a meeting to commemorate Anzac Day on Saturday April 20.
Guest speaker Douglas Newton will deliver an address, 'Private Ryan and the Lost Peace - A Defiant Soldier and the Struggle Against the Great War', based on his book by the same name.
Described as 'thoughtful and eloquent', this book tells the story of a rebellious Australian soldier, Private Edward James Ryan, and his demand for a negotiated peace in the midst of the Great War.
It weaves together this soldier's story of defiance and the story of the politics and diplomacy involved in the war. It explores Ryan's accusation that the conflict was being unnecessarily prolonged by the constant escalation of war aims and the evasion of promising opportunities for a negotiated peace.
Retired academic and historian Douglas Newton was formerly Associate Professor of History at University of Western Sydney. He is the author of a number of well-regarded histories dealing with war and peace in 20
th century Europe. Copies of Private Ryan and the Lost Peace will be on sale at the meeting for the discount price of $20.
All are welcome to attend this meeting to be held at 1.30 on Saturday 20 April 2024. Sutherland Shire Historical Society meets at Stapleton Centre, 3A Stapleton Avenue Sutherland - just a short walk from Sutherland station.
Make sure you reserve your place at this event by registering at shirehistory@gmail.com
Anzac biscuits will be served with a cup of billy tea.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.