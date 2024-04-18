Turning away hundreds of young people in need each year

Recently a young person we were supporting told us about having to stay with an abusive partner rather than be homeless, another told us about having to quit their employment as they could not secure housing and were unable to shower, feed themselves or most importantly feel safe. One young person had to resort to couch surfing for 12 months before they were able to access a place in the youth housing system, and another had successfully transitioned to a private rental through the Rent Choice Youth program and was studying at university, only to lose their place due to increased rent, pricing them out of the Rent Choice Youth program. Being unable to find another property they were forced back into the homelessness system.