St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Turning away hundreds of young people in need each year

By Jodie Darge
April 18 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied by Dermot Carlin

April 17 marked Youth Homelessness Matters day, and we have been pushing the message on our social media about all the young people who get turned away each year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.