Mark Speakman reflects on the Bondi Junction tragedy

It could have been any of us, shopping or working in the local mall, on an ordinary Saturday afternoon, in perfect Sydney autumn weather.
The fates suffered by six victims who lost their lives, and by others who were injured, when innocently going about their business - in a terrible, random attack - are fates that no one deserves.
As a community we mourn the tragic loss of life. We pray for the speedy and full recovery of those in hospital. I can't begin to imagine the grief of family members who have lost loved ones, who had so much of their lives in front of them, in such cruel, unfair, sudden circumstances.
The weekend was one of our worst, but it also showed some of humanity's best. Our police, health workers and other first responders were swift and professional. There were extraordinary displays of police and bystander bravery, which undoubtedly saved many lives.
In the days and months ahead, the families and friends of the murdered; as well as the injured, the first responders and the witnesses to the atrocity, will all need our support. There will be trauma in the wider community too.
Mental health support is available through organisations like the NSW Mental Health Line (1800 011 511), Lifeline (13 11 14), Beyond Blue (1300 224 636) and Kids Helpline (1800 551 800).
Over a longer period, we will have to look closely at what we must do, especially in identifying and treating mental illness, to minimise the chances of the weekend's atrocity happening again.
Not since the Martin Place siege in 2014 has the fabric of Sydney been tested as it has been over the past few days. As a community we have come together not just to mourn, but to denounce violence and to support each other.
Last weekend is a reminder of the fragility of life. Count your blessings, resolve your differences, and hug your loved ones.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.