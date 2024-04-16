Acclaimed Sons of Sun show comes to Cronulla

John Kennedy of Love Gone Wrong fame began developing the Sons of Sun concept in 2011 with the release of his Sons of Sun Vol.1 CD. Award-winning Melbourne playwright Kieran Carroll has written an accompanying script to CC Hall's beautiful renditions. Director Louise Fischer seamlessly blends the narratives and songs to produce a compelling, original and heartbreaking blend of rock and roll theatre. Smith sings the songs of the iconic Sun Records artists with Murray Cook (guitar) and Phil Hall (bass) completing the Sons of Sun stage band. Neil Gooding was the originating director for the show.