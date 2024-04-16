Acclaimed Sons of Sun show comes to Cronulla

"Sons of Sun - Elvis, Jerry Lee, Johnny and Me" is a rock and roll play about Sun Records, Memphis, and the famous artists that started their careers there.
Much like the famous Sun Records label itself, this Australian production has become the little music dream that rocks. From its debut at the Sandringham Hotel in Newtown, Sydney to four years of sold out shows and standing ovations at the Sydney Opera House, Sons of Sun is about to begin an exciting new phase in 2024.
Told through the character of Sun Records founder Sam Phillips, his assistant Marion Keisker, and the famous musicians that Sam recorded, the show features a three-piece live band fronted by Canberra musician, CC Hall (The Sun Bears), performing excerpts of 35 songs from Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison and many more. The tenacious Sam Phillips is played by prolific Sydney actor, Matt Charleston with co-stars Victoria Beck, Harrison Keen and Ben Maclaine taking on multiple roles from Sam's assistant Marion Keisker to Jerry Lee Lewis.
The Sydney Morning Herald's John Shand described the show as "neither a musical nor a cabaret, but rather an innovative hybrid that is part play, part concert". Sydney's weekly magazine The Music said the show is, "an impressive troupe of professionals developing a rarely heard narrative with sparkling creativity." Glenn A. Baker stated: "The show sent shivers down my spine."
John Kennedy of Love Gone Wrong fame began developing the Sons of Sun concept in 2011 with the release of his Sons of Sun Vol.1 CD. Award-winning Melbourne playwright Kieran Carroll has written an accompanying script to CC Hall's beautiful renditions. Director Louise Fischer seamlessly blends the narratives and songs to produce a compelling, original and heartbreaking blend of rock and roll theatre. Smith sings the songs of the iconic Sun Records artists with Murray Cook (guitar) and Phil Hall (bass) completing the Sons of Sun stage band. Neil Gooding was the originating director for the show.
"Sons of Sun - Elvis, Jerry Lee, Johnny and Me" is at the Brass Monkey, Cronulla on Sunday, May 5. For more details visit: http://sonsofsun.com.au/
