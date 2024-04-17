St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Former mayor Rockdale MP John Flowers dies aged 70

April 17 2024 - 11:30am
Former Rockdale MP John Flowers.
Former Rockdale MP and Mayor of Rockdale Council John Flowers has passed away at the age of 70.

