Former mayor Rockdale MP John Flowers dies aged 70

Former Rockdale MP and Mayor of Rockdale Council John Flowers has passed away at the age of 70.
Mr Flowers held the seat of Rockdale for the Liberal Party from 2011 to 2015.
He was a Councillor on Kogarah Council between 1999 until 2004, and then Rockdale Council from 2004, where he served as Deputy Mayor and then Mayor.
In 2011, Mr Flowers contested the Labor-held seat of Rockdale and was elected with 53.6 per cent of the two-party vote. He succeeded Frank Sartor who had held the seat for eight years before announcing his retirement from politics.
At the 2015 election Mr Kamper won back the seat for Labor.
Mr Flowers was a teacher at Belmore Boys' High School for over 20 years.
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper posted, "Saddened to learn that my predecessor as the Member for Rockdale, John Flowers has passed away from cancer.
"John was a longstanding Councillor and former Mayor of Rockdale who cared deeply about our community.
"I always had the utmost respect for the work John did, and I am thinking of his family and friends during this difficult time.
"Rest in Peace."
Bayside Council will be acknowledging former mayor Mr Flowers at its next council meeting.
Mayor Bill Saravinovski said, "Mr Flowers was a good community leader and demonstrated a passion for our area, particularly Brighton-Le-Sands, where he resided for many years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.