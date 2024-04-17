Scouts get into gear for a fun adventure

Scouts from Helensburgh and Sutherland will embark on a camping adventure to remember.
They will 'rough it' on the grounds of Government House Canberra with the Australian Governor-General, David Hurley. A total of 1400 scouts from across Australia will join the mission.
Mr Hurley, who is also the Chief Scout of Scouts Australia, has established the inaugural camp to allow Scouts to immerse themselves in team-building activities and forge lifelong friendships with fellow members.
Until April 19, the camp will include offsite activities including ropes courses, abseiling, canoeing and mountain biking.
Assisted by adult leaders, all participants from Joey Scouts (age 5 - 8) through to Rover Scouts (age 18-25) will unite to camp, dine, and engage in team-building activities, fostering lifelong friendships and memories.
From explorations of flora and fauna to deep dives into Indigenous history and culture, emergency services simulations, photography sessions, theatre and performing arts workshops, to challenges including helicopter simulations, and archery, there are a variety of activities on offer.
