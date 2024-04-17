Private certifiers 'dismissive' of community concerns, survey finds

A Georges River survey has slammed the role of private certifiers who were described as uncooperative and dismissive to community concerns and complaints.
Neighbours not receiving pre-construction notification, a lack of community access to plans, deviation from plans during development, impacts on neighbours' privacy and property, and environmental impacts from non-compliance to plans were some of the other complaints.
Local Councils need stronger controls over private certifers, the community said.
And the NSW State Government lacks adequate audit and regulation processes required to govern Private Certification industry.
Georges River Council conducted the community consultation in preparing its Draft Principal Certifier Complaints Policy 2024.
The Draft Policy is to inform the community on the role of the Principal Certifier, Georges River Council and Building Commission NSW in relation to complaints received regarding development sites.
It will also serve as a foundation for Georges River Council's Certification Campaign Lobby for Change.
In August 2022, Georges River Council (GRC) resolved to commence a lobbying campaign on the NSW Government for increased accountability to private certifiers.
This was due to longstanding community concerns relating to private certifiers approving Complying Development Certificates and issuing Occupation Certificates for non-compliant work, as well as their management over the physical development site and dismissal of community concerns.
To commence the lobbying campaign, Georges River Council conducted the community consultation from November 2022 until January 2023.
The main finding was community frustration and confusion surrounding the limitations of local councils when a private certifier has been appointed the Principal Certifier of a development.
In 2023 a number of councils including Georges River met with NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler to outline the concerns and issues faced by councils and the community in relation to developments and building sites managed by private certifiers.
At the meeting Georges River Council offered to draft a policy document that outlines the role of the council in dealing with sites managed by private certifiers. It was proposed that the document would be a template to be used by other Local Councils in NSW.
Legal advice confirmed that when a private certifier is the Principal Certifier for a development, they are responsible for conducting inspections and ensuring building and construction complies with the approvals.
As well as serving as a guide for handling complaints against private certifiers, it is hoped the Draft Policy serves as a foundation for Georges River Council's lobby campaign for change.
The Draft Principal Certifier Complaints Policy 2024 will go to the April meeting of Georges River Council to be endorsed for community consultation for a period of 60 days.
A further report will be provided to Council following the exhibition period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.