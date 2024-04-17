St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Plan to manage the shifting foreshore of Lady Robinsons Beach

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 17 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The shoreline is shifting in response to historic man-made developments in the bay.
The shoreline is shifting in response to historic man-made developments in the bay.

Bayside Council has embarked on a management project to tackle the shifting foreshore of Lady Robinsons Beach, Botany Bay over the next 50 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.