Plan to manage the shifting foreshore of Lady Robinsons Beach

Management of Zone A areas may include initiatives such as maintaining healthy foredunes where these exist (e.g, Kyeemagh and Riverside Drive at San Souci), beach access and netted swimming areas. Some areas of Zone A include areas of sandy beach backed by existing promenade seawalls providing popular beach-side amenity (e.g, Brighton-Le-Sands) with opportunities for protection upgrades and equitable access. Excess sand build up in these areas will be monitored and may be used to help manage eroded beach areas of the shoreline under Zone B.