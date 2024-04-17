Women who 'kept home fires burning' focus of Anzac Day at Woronora

Australian women who fought their wars at home and kept the home fires burning will be the focus of the commemoration of Anzac Day at Woronora.
The dawn service at the war memorial next to the Woronora River RSL club starts at 6am
The RSL sub-branch says:
"For over 100 years we have always spoken about the deeds of our soldiers, sailors, airmen and women who served their country and rightly so.
"However, seldom have we acknowledged those women and families who fought a war of their own in keeping the home fires burning. Theirs was a psychological and physical battle as well.
"There can be no greater tribute to these women and their families then for us to learn more about them and to remember them on ANZAC Day.
"When the men signed on to go to war the entire family signed on Many called it life in the dark, their lives changed forever. They were the ones who also deserve medals, they became military mums.
"They became part time mechanics, managing finances, mothers and fathers to their children, they stepped up into the workforce volunteering to work in military hospitals, convalescent homes, work the farm, caring for their children and filling the many gaps left by their men folk.
"They were also recruited into jobs usually regarded as too physically demanding for women but were essential for the war effort.
"After the war many had to care for their husbands, many returned broken, wounded or suffering from mental issues.
"So, on Anzac Day 2024 when there is that moment of silence let us remember and commemorate those wonderful women and families they too were heroes.
"Lest We Forget."
