Anzac Day: War widow's art therapy a 'beacon' for young people with mental illness

Sutherland Shire war widow Bree Till is using art therapy to "shine a beacon" for veterans and young people in a hospital acute mental health unit.
Ms Till, whose husband Brett was killed in Afghanistan in 2009, reveals this in a reflection for the dawn service at Woronora River.
"In 2009, Anzac Day adopted a new meaning. In early stages of pregnancy, the kids and I faced our first occasion orphaned and widowed by war," she says.
"My husband was a Sapper in the Australian Army, whose role in Operation Slipper, Afghanistan, was to clear a safe path of improvised explosive devices (IED's) so that others may travel safely.
"As a consequence of walking the lonely path to render safe an explosive concealed in the pathway, Brett Till (JT) was killed in service 19th of March 2009.
"The fear that was buried deep as we said goodbye at the airport was realised in an instant. The enormity of the impact, all of the minutes and all of the days forever more were not yet realised."
Ms Till tells how she chose to "lean in towards" his veteran-family and develop relationships with government to help other veterans.
"JT's death has been a catalyst to a lot of things...
"The intimate rituals of commemoration, intentional and integrated in our everyday lives, has broadened my lens, and fuelled the depth of my understanding.
"The capacity for Art Therapy, intrapersonal and interpersonal relationships, to shine a beacon in a landscape that was otherwise dark and foreign, has led me to my role supporting young people in the child and adolescent acute mental health ward at Saunders Inpatient Unit at Sydney Children's Hospital, and the veteran community as 'Creative Interventions' at Woronora River RSL Sub Branch.
"This Anzac Day, please take a moment to recognise the service and sacrifices that exist, not just in a distanced, historic sense, but rather, acutely relevant to our community, to young people whom we support within our network, and to all those with complicated and continuing bonds to serving..."
