Eiffel Tower made from matchsticks: 97-year-old John likes to keep busy

At the age of 97, former graphic arts teacher John Oste has completed another amazing project, building a model of the Eiffel Tower from matchsticks and skewers "in a couple of weeks".
Mr Oste, of Bangor and a long-time member of the Menai Men's Shed, was featured on the front page of the Leader in 2015 after completing a mosaic of the world globe with 30,000 individually hand-cut pieces of glass.
As soon as he finishes one project, he moves on to the next.
His previous matchstick creation was the Harbour Bridge, and next on the agenda is a ship to be made using the same materials.
Mr Oste says he has always liked to keep busy.
"I am not a person who wants to sit in a chair looking out the window all day," he said.
His friend Gerry Flannery said Mr Oste was "inspirational", and encouraged staff and residents at the Warena Centre Aged Care Home, where he lives, to also be active.
"He likes to get out," Mr Flannery said. "I pick him up every Monday and bring him to Menai Men's Shed, where he is a life member."
Mr Oste saw a matchstick model of the Eiffel Tower on YouTube and decided to take on the challenge.
His son Toby found a pattern online, and scanned and enlarged it for his father.
"I made two," he said. "The first one was a bit of a disaster, but this one is quite good.
"I was going to make it silver, but Toby said black would be better."
Mr Oste's life has been as remarkable as his talent.
Born in 1929 in Vlissingen, Holland, he was one of seven children. His parents reluctantly made him a ward of the state and he lost contact with his family.
He became an apprentice printer while locked in a State home.
In 1943, while Holland was occupied by the Germans, he absconded and joined the Dutch Underground, using his skills to print fake food ration stamps and ID documents.
Twice he was rounded up by the Germans, but escaped. He was recaptured again and handed over to the Dutch police, who returned him to the State home.
Mr Oste came to Australia after the war and worked as a compositor
He met his wife Janny at a church conference in Melbourne and, after marrying, they moved to Sydney in 1956, settling in Oyster Bay and raising seven children.
Mr Oste lost his wife in 2010 after a long illness, which led him to joining the Men's Shed, which was originally at Alfords Point. He taught himself the art of lead lighting and used to teach the craft in the Menai area.
He loves the Men's Shed, "but I don't do as much these days".
