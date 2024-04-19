Words of empowerment: treating ADHD as a 'super power'

A new children's book has been launched with the aim of positively supporting the lives of kids diagnosed with ADHD.
ADH-ME celebrates the talents of children with ADHD. This book is self-published by K.C Field, who grew up at Miranda.
She said by age 12, children with ADHD receive about 20,000 more negative interactions from adults than their peers without ADHD. Ms Field says she hopes her book will change this by "fostering a more positive dialogue around ADHD."
"It's about flipping the script," she said. "In a world where misconceptions about ADHD often overshadow its strengths, the book celebrates the unique abilities of kids with ADHD without the typical stereotypes.
"ADH-ME offers separate versions tailored for both boys and girls, ensuring that every child can relate to and find inspiration in its pages. The book reflects the belief that ADHD is not a limitation but a strength, encouraging children to embrace their uniqueness and realise their potential beyond the confines of traditional education."
The author draws from personal experience, growing up in a time when ADHD wasn't recognised or understood. The mother of two daughters said the book can empower children.
"It represents a departure from the negative narratives often associated with ADHD," she said. "Instead, it celebrates the strengths and resilience of children with ADHD, encouraging them to embrace their differences and thrive in a world that may not always understand them."
The book is available on Amazon.
