Hola! Kogarah is getting a new Mexican eatery

Mexican food is arriving at Kogarah, with the upcoming opening of the first Guzman y Gomez (GYG) in St George.
GYG is opening at 11a Montgomery Street on April 23, and to celebrate there will be $5 burritos and bowls, plus free coffee all day.
Franchisee and St George resident Daniel Habib said Kogarah was "calling out" for Mexican food.
"This shop has been empty for a couple of years so I'm so excited to bring the first GYG to the St George area," he said. "Having owned GYG Newtown (GYG's first restaurant that opened in 2006) for over nine years I cannot wait to have the opportunity to share the menu with our community.
"Being close to the train station, hospitals, schools and TAFE, people have been knocking on our door asking when we're opening. We're here for the long haul. We've already hired over 45 locals to support the new restaurant."
Customers unable to make it on opening day can score a free burrito by signing up as a new GOMEX user on GYG's new app.
