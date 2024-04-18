Photos | Sharks stars on hand at Junior Jaws clinics

The Sharks have no worries for the future judging by the talent displayed by a host of "Little Sharkies" today.
PointsBet Stadium was the setting for two Junior Jaws clinics - skills and drills for boy and girl players - presented by qualified Sharks coaching staff.
Several NRL players, including Briton Nikora and Tom Hazelton, were on hand as well.
The first clinic, for five to eight-year-olds, was held between 10am and 12,45pm.
The nine to 12-year-old kids took the field between 12pm - 3pm.
