Hurstville to host Australia's largest Eurovision live broadcast

Meet the man who is bringing Eurovision to Hurstville.
Leo Chant works for Georges River Council as Business Improvement Officer and is responsible for organising the council's unique annual Eurovision Live Broadcast event.
The event which started five years ago is the largest Eurovision live broadcast event in Australia.
It was the brainchild of Leo who is one of Eurovision's biggest fans.
"I come from country Victoria so the Eurovision broadcast was my first taste of the outside world," he said.
"The cultural diversity of Eurovision wasn't present where I grew up. It opened up my idea to a world existing beyond country Victoria.
"I love the event's embrace of other cultures and diversity and its support of the LGBTQIA community of which I am a part," he said.
"When I joined the council in 2018 and knowing that Australia was going to participate in the competition for the first time I pitched the idea of the council hosting a live Eurovision broadcasting event," he said.
"I felt it reflected the diversity of our local government area. Over 60 per cent of our population have ancestral ties to Europe. We certainly had the feeling it would resonate with people and it has.
"For the first year we had 100 people attend. Last year we had 400. They are not just locals. People travel from Brisbane and Melbourne for the event and we have had overseas visitors joining us."
Georges River Council's popular free and live Eurovision Broadcast Party returns to Hurstville's Marana Auditorium on Sunday, May 12.
Eurovision fans will be able to watch the grand final from Sweden live on the big screen with theatre-quality sound and vision as they cheer on Australia's entrant Electric Fields.
"Our event will reflect the host culture. FABBA , the ultimate ABBA live band show will be performing before the broadcast and hosting the event," Leo said.
"There will be Swedish meatballs and cinnamon rolls and there will be EuroBar where you can sip on beer, wine, and glog (mulled wine) and there will be prizes including for the best dressed entries.
The Eurovision broadcast will be followed by a EuroDisco.
Leo will be having an even more immersive Eurovision experience, travelling to Sweden to attend the event.
"I'll be one of 280 people from all across Australia who will be in the throng of it all and waving the Australian flag," he said.
"The whole idea of Eurovision was that it was created after World War II to bring the countries of Europe together and bring inclusivity, understanding and respect for their diversity, so it reflects our community of Georges River."
Event date: Sunday, May 12. Doors open at 4am.
Tickets are free, but booking is essential as seating is limited.
Book at: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1194611?
