Minns to launch Hurstville Salvos Red Shield Appeal launch

Updated April 18 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 3:36pm
The Salvaton Army conducts the annual Red Shield Appeal to support their ongoing and longstanding commitment to the community.
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns will guest speaker at a business breakfast at Hurstville to launch this year's Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal.

