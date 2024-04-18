Minns to launch Hurstville Salvos Red Shield Appeal launch

NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns will guest speaker at a business breakfast at Hurstville to launch this year's Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal.
The breakfast will be held on Friday, May 24 commencing at 7.30am (arrival from 7.10am) and concluding at 9.00am at Club Central, corner Cross St and Crofts Avenue Hurstville.
Thanks to the generous support of Club Central the $100 ticket price will be a donation to the Red Shield Appeal and is therefore fully tax deductible.
The Salvaton Army conducts the annual Red Shield Appeal to support their ongoing and longstanding commitment to the community. Funds raised support services to the disadvantaged and marginalised including victims of domestic violence, homelessness and drug dependency.
Bookings for individuals, small groups, or tables of 10 can be made by return email with payment direct to the following account:
Account Name: Salvation Army Red Shield
BSB 032 055
Account 810250
Reference Code Your name
Georges River Councillor Ben Wang also mentioned the Digital Door Knock, which was a hit during the Covid lockdown and continues to be popular among busy folks. This is this year's Digital Door Knock link:
Councillor Wang also plans to rally volunteers once again on the national Door Knock days, which fall on May 25th and 26th.
