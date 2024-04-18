Youths aged 16 and 15 charged after high-speed pursuit up M1

A stolen car, containing two youths aged 16 and 15, reached speeds of up to 180km during a pursuit up the M1 from Wollongong to Helensburgh, police allege.
The car ran out of petrol as it headed back to Wollongong, and the alleged occupants were arrested.
A police statement said, about 3am today (Thursday), police were patrolling Towradgi Road, Towradgi, when they noticed a Subaru Forester, believed to be stolen.
"Officers activated their lights and sirens; however, the car allegedly failed to stop as directed, travelling north along the M1 motorway towards Helensburgh, allegedly reaching speeds of 180km/hr in a 110km/h zone," the statement said.
"The pursuit continued to the Helensburgh exit and travelled south along the M1 motorway towards Wollongong, when the car ran out of petrol, near Bulli Tops.
"About 3.15am, the driver - aged 16 and a 15-year-old passenger were arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station.
"The 16-year-old boy was charged with police pursuit - not stop-drive at speed, drive conveyance taken without consent to the owner, never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
"The 15-year-old boy was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of the owner and breach of bail.
Both were refused bail and will appear in a Childrens' Court today (Thursday 18 April 2024).
"Police will allege the car was stolen from a home in Newport, North Sydney on Sunday night."
