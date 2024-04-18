St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Youths aged 16 and 15 charged after high-speed pursuit up M1

April 18 2024 - 4:24pm
A stolen car, containing two youths aged 16 and 15, reached speeds of up to 180km during a pursuit up the M1 from Wollongong to Helensburgh, police allege.

