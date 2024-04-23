St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Voice for families: Gwen Cherne knows the pain of Defence Force suicide

By Murray Trembath
Updated April 24 2024 - 7:24am, first published 7:08am
Gwen Cherne at the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park. Picture by Murray Trembath
Gwen Cherne is acutely aware of the challenges faced by the families of members of the Australian Defence Force and veterans.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

