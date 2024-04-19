Anzac services in Bayside

Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski is encouraging all residents, their family and friends to join their local RSL veterans and attend one of the local Anzac services.
"We commemorate ANZAC Day which marks the anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli. It is a day when we remember those brave men who fought for our freedom," Councillor Saravinovski said.
"Anzac Day is also a time to honour the service and sacrifice of all men and women who served in the First World War, Second World War, and all following wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations," he said
"When Australia went to war on 4 August 1914 the world changed for all of us.
"Locally, over 2000 residents from Bayside answered the call and enlisted. Sadly, many never made it back home.
"I commend Council for the work and support provided to all our RSL Clubs and Sub-Branches to help ensure future generations never forget the courage, self-sacrifice, and compassion of our original Anzacs.
"It is heartening to see the increasing number of people, especially younger people, attending our Anzac services.
"The ranks of older veterans are diminishing and the wars they fought in are fading from living memory - it is up to us to continue to honour those who have made the supreme sacrifice.
"I would like to thank everyone involved in organising our Bayside Anzac events and the Council staff who do a wonderful job to maintain our park Memorials.
"Last year Council installed new bronze handrails at the Memorial in Booralee Park, and this year similar handrails are being installed at Memorials in Arncliffe and Mascot in time for our Anzac Day ceremonies. You will see Anzac flags flying across Bayside as a visual reminder.
"I would like to commend Council for its efforts to ensure that this AnzacDay we can once again pay our respects to all those who have or are currently serving.
"We may not know them all by name, but we honour them. We will remember them.
Lest We Forget."
Anzac services will be held in the Bayside Local Government Area at:
Pre Anzac Day March - Sunday 21 April 2024:
Mascot RSL Sub-Branch and Bayside Council
2:15pm: March from Mascot Library to Memorial Park.
2:40pm: Wreath Laying Service, Cenotaph Ceremony, Mascot Memorial Park, Coward Street, Mascot. Contact: 1300 581 299.
Bayside Anzac Day Dawn Services - Thursday 25 April 2024:
Botany RSL Sub-Branch and Bayside Council
6am: Memorial and Wreath Laying Service, Cenotaph Ceremony at Booralee Park, corner Bay and Daniel Streets, Botany. Contact: 1300 581 299.
Arncliffe RSL Sub-Branch
6am: Memorial and Wreath Laying Service, Cenotaph Arncliffe Park, 71B Wollongong Road, Arncliffe. Contact: 9567 3966.
Bexley RSL Sub-Branch
6am: Memorial and Wreath Laying Service at the RSL Club, 24 Stoney Creek Road, Bexley. Contact: 9502 1966.
Brighton-Le-Sands RSL Sub-Branch
6am: Memorial and Wreath Laying Service at the Memorial next to the RSL Club, 251 Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands. Contact: 9567 5157.
Earlwood / Bardwell Park / Marrickville RSL Sub-Branch
6am: Dawn and Wreath Laying Service at the RSL,18 Hartill-Law Avenue, Bardwell Park. Contact: 9335 9999.
Kingsgrove RSL Sub-Branch
6:30am: Assemble at the corner between Shaw Street and Kingsgrove Road. 7am: March to Kingsgrove RSL Club/Memorial Park. 7:15am: Service Commences. Contact: 9336 1500.
Ramsgate Rockdale RSL Sub-Branch
6:30am: Assemble at the Sans Souci Literary Institute corner Campbell Street and Ramsgate Road, Ramsgate.
7am: March to the Ramsgate RSL Club for Memorial and Wreath Laying Service at 7:30am. Contact: 9504 8000.
