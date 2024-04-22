'Avalanche' of mental health: 'people are falling through the cracks'

The community should not fear people with mental illness, he said. "The risks to self are much higher than the risks to community - the rates of suicide are worryingly high," Dr Keller said. "This was an extremely rare, one-off event. We're unlikely to see a similar event in the next 10 or 20 years. We also need to be careful in assuming females are going to be more at risk. I think it's highly unlikely that this man was targeting females, but whoever was in his way and line of sight at the time. He was likely disoriented, in a shopping centre on a Saturday afternoon where there were more females."

