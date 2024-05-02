St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Waves of strength for a rising surfer

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 2 2024 - 10:00am
Surfer April Davey, 20, with her mother Danielle. Picture by Chris Lane
Since she was four years of age, all April Davey wanted to do was surf. Taught by her father, she picked up the skill quickly, and was soon spending her teenage years competing.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

