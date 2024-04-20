New exhibition by anti-war artist and film-maker George Gittoes at Hazelhurst

Anti-war artist and film-maker George Gittoes's new exhibition at Hazelhurst Arts Centre mirrors what many believe was Picasso's most famous work.
Guernica, painted in 1937, was Picasso's immediate reaction to Nazi bombing practice on the Basque town of that name during the Spanish Civil War.
The Gittoes exhibition is named Ukraine Guernica, and was developed during two four-month visits to Ukraine in 2022 and 2023, where the artist saw first-hand the impact of the Russian invasion.
"The message is very simple," Gittoes told the Leader as preparations were taking place for the opening on Friday night April 19.
"Picasso did his painting warning the world what could be to come after the bombing of Guernica, and no one took notice," he said. "We know what happened after that.
"I believe the attack on Ukraine has started a chain reaction that has gone to Gaza, and from Iran to Israel. It's very dangerous times.
"My exhibition is like a modern Guernica, saying 'take a look at this exhibition and think about how the people of the world can prevent another world war'."
Gittoes, who grew up in Rockdale, was involved in the early anti-Vietnam War protests and has "covered every war since".
"Since Vietnam, I have had a strong conviction that if human beings are going to evolve we've got to stop doing wars," he said.
Gittoes and his partner, musician and performance artist Hellen Rose flew to Kiev within two weeks of the Russian invasion.
They developed friendships with artists, poets and other creatives in Kyiv, Irpin and Odesa, which led to the development of collaborative works, including the rebirth of the destroyed House of Art in Irpin and the large Kiss of Death.
The main feature of the Hazelhurst exhibition is a nine-metre work on canvas titled Supreme Evil.
The exhibition also includes paintings, drawings, the documentary film Ukraine Guernica, performance art by Hellen Rose and graphic collaborations with Ukrainian artist Ave Libertatemaveamor.
Gittoes was one of Hazelhurst's early champions - one of a group of artists and community members who lobbied Sutherland Shire Council to establish a regional gallery to support the region's arts community.
Hazelhurst Arts Centre Director Sebastian Goldspink said the exhibition, which will be touring nationally throughout 2024, will be an immersive and arresting experience for visitors, highlighting Gittoes' steadfast belief in the power of art to counteract war, and the vital role art has a medium for expression.
"We welcome George Gittoes back to Hazelhurst, an institution he was crucial in bringing to fruition," he said.
"His exhibition is impactful, timely and urgent - a love letter to the ability of art to counteract war and the intrinsic value of art as a medium for expression."
