Bate Bay surf clubs all medal at Aussies 2024

John Veage
By John Veage
April 23 2024 - 8:16am
Elouera's gold medallist beach sprinter Michael Hanna is now the Australian champion on the sand. Picture John Veage
On the sands of the Sunshine Coast Michael Hanna from Elouera SLSC who comes from such a good pedigree won the Open Male Beach Sprint.

