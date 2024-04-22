Bate Bay surf clubs all medal at Aussies 2024

On the sands of the Sunshine Coast Michael Hanna from Elouera SLSC who comes from such a good pedigree won the Open Male Beach Sprint.
"It feels really good to be an Aussies champion. Last year I got second which was great, and this year to go one more felt really good.
"I really tried to nail my start, I'm pretty competitive so as soon as I got second last year it was like I wanted to get it back really badly.
"Lots of training on the track and a bit of sand running in between and I just got faster and stronger."
Kyle Mason from Wanda added to his medal collection winning the U17 Male 2K Beach Run.
"It feels pretty awesome to win gold. Coming up I was not sure how I was going to go, but I loved it.
"I've won the past two years in my age group, my main sport's triathlon but I love representing Wanda. There's nothing better than competing with your mates, wearing your club cap and just giving it a go."
Cronulla's Jay Furniss showed he still big surf skills making the cut throat Ironman final on Super Sunday - after an epic morning of semi finals.
North Cronulla's Sari McKee made it back-to-back Australian titles in the U17 female 2km beach run.
"It feels really good to win again, I wasn't sure going into it, but I executed my race plan pretty well, so I'm happy with how it ended up.
"The pressure was on to back up the win from last year but I just went out there and ran my race.
"It's great to be here and everyone is very supportive."
Sari's brother Cruz took out the trifecta of surfing gold winning the Open's, u19s and also the Open Malibu gold - McKee won three gold in three days and there is no doubt he was well and truly on top at Coolum.
"It was a pleasant surprise- I won the u19s last year and the the u17s the year before that so it was awesome to pick up the trifecta- the Malibu gold was unexpected."
Bate Bay clubs dominated the R&R competition with North Cronulla winning the Ron Sandstorm Trophy - as the R&R Champion Club for the second year.
Their U19 Mixed 5 Person R&R team - Kirra Hodge, Layla King, Ashlyn Lloyd Milly Newton, Lily Thearle and coach Kristine Whitford won a well earned Australian Title.
The U17 Mixed 5 Person R&R also picked up a win as did Bof's Reserve Male Surf Boat crew.
Wanda weren't to be outdone at the R&R with their Open female 5 person R&R - Emily, Amelia, Isla, Katie, Joanna, Gordon (coach) winning gold.
The Mixed 6 person R&R - Brock, Grant, Emily, Blake, Kurt, Stuart, Gordon (coach) also took the top prize.
