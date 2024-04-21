Hard yards: Looking back on Tyrell Sloan's journey ahead of Anzac Day NRL blockbuster

Electrifying Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan has another opportunity to perform on one of the NRL's biggest stages in the Anzac Day blockbuster against the Roosters.
Last year, Sloan scored a try and had a hand in two others during an eight-minute blitz in the second half after the Dragons trailed 26-12. The Roosters won 27-26 through a Luke Kearey field goal.
Sloan was on fire in the Dragons 30-12 win over the Warriors at WIN Stadium on Friday night, running 90 metres and fending off winger Dallin Watene Zelezniak to score.
After planting the ball over the try line, he proudly thrust out the emblem on his jumper.
He was also good under the high ball, made some hard runs and showed improved defence.
Coach Shane Flanagan expressed confidence in the young star despite, only two weeks earlier, moving him to the wing in the game against Newcastle, played in atrocious wet weather.
"He's our future fullback - we just have to get him up to speed as quick as we can," Flanagan said in an interview with Fox Sports before the Warriors game.
It's been a tough road to the top for Sloan, but he has had the benefit of a lot of support along the way, including from his Nan, The Smith Family and a sports teacher and careers adviser at Dapto High School.
"It was my Nan who brought me up," Sloan says in a Smith Family profile. "My dad was only 16 when I was born. My mum and dad were in and out of jail. Nan fought for my custody through DOCS. My Nan is my rock. Everything I do, I do for her and my brother."
Sloan's Nan Colleen was pushed into hardship supporting the two boys.
The Smith Family supported the family financially through sponsorship and its student2student mentoring program.
Sloan moved from school to school, and wanted to leave early, but his sports teacher and careers adviser at Dapto High, where he went in Year 10, worked to keep him there.
"Every day my teacher was helping me at school, helping me with everything," Sloan says. "The financial support of my sponsor was also a massive help, right up until I finished school."
