Six shire projects and initiatives shortlisted for council excellence awards

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre and Seymour Shaw Active Sport Precinct are among Six Sutherland Shire Council projects and initiatives shortlisted as finalists at the 2024 NSW Local Government Excellence Awards.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday June 6.
The categories and corresponding projects for which Sutherland Shire has been shortlisted include:
Asset and Infrastructure over $1.5 million - The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, recognised for the exemplary refurbishment of the Sutherland Entertainment Centre into a performing arts and cultural facility.
Seymour Shaw Skatepark - recognised for the delivery of a purpose-built recreational youth space and skatepark.
Risk Management - the "Do your part and fires won't start" education campaign, to raise awareness of the correct disposal of lithium batteries to reduce incidence of fires in garbage trucks, protecting people and property.
Community Partnerships - Collaboration of Libraries and the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District (SESLHD) based at Sutherland Hospital, to deliver training and share resources and skills of the respective organisations to build staff resilience and wellbeing, and improve customer experience.
First Nations Community Partnership - embedding Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander perspectives in early childhood initiatives at Council's 11 Early Childhood Centres.
Special Project Initiative - "Hooked on Solar" St George and Sutherland Shire Anglers' Clubhouse becomes Sutherland Shire's first off-grid, energy-resilient community facility.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "This recognition is testament to the dedication and hard work of council staff and its community partners in delivering infrastructure and services for the Sutherland Shire community".
