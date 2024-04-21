St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Six shire projects and initiatives shortlisted for council excellence awards

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 22 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opening day of The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre in January 2023. Picture by John Veage
Opening day of The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre in January 2023. Picture by John Veage

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre and Seymour Shaw Active Sport Precinct are among Six Sutherland Shire Council projects and initiatives shortlisted as finalists at the 2024 NSW Local Government Excellence Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.