Winning Hamptons haven

3 BEDS | 2 BATHS | 3 CARS
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and finished to an exceptional standard, this freestanding home seamlessly blends sophisticated design with practical family living in a prized Caringbah South pocket.
"The home was built by an award-winning builder. It is a Hamptons family haven, and some of the best features include the mineral pool and that it is north-facing," said listing agent Ben Pike.
The generous free-flowing layout is flooded with natural light, and the large open-plan living area has custom cabinetry, premium flooring and ducted air conditioning.
The kitchen is perfect for hosting gatherings and spills out to a covered entertaining area.
Premium finishes include electric blinds, sheer curtains and skylights.
All the bedrooms are ample in size with built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom has an ensuite and underfloor heating. The main bathroom has a separate bath and shower, quality tapware and a marble feature wall.
Outside, the north-facing outdoor area is the ideal BBQ setting. It overlooks the sparkling inground mineral pool, level lawn, and landscaped gardens. There is even an outdoor shower.
Level from the street, the double garage provides ample storage, internal access and off-street parking.
"Caringbah South offers a desirable lifestyle surrounded by picturesque waterways, including the Port Hacking River and beaches of Cronulla with its close proximity to convenient amenities, schools, shopping and dining, which makes for an attractive suburb for families and individuals alike," said Mr Pike.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.