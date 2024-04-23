Prime waterfront living in Blakehurst

Property of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Comprised of 35 luxury three-bedroom oversized sub-penthouse apartments, The Upper Deck is a dream home for boating, sailing and water sport enthusiasts.
Reminiscent of the craftsmanship of a classically trained shipwright, the development is an inspired architectural marvel, mere footsteps from the water.
Peter Leckie from Abode Property - Cronulla said, "This is nautically-inspired luxury living at its finest."
Located at the foot of Tom Uglys Bridge, The Upper Deck is truly a one-of-a-kind development in Blakehurst, offering residents a pristine new home in a prime location - poised above the gorgeous Georges River, with full panoramic views of surrounding waterways and out toward the adjacent St George Motor Boat Club.
It offers residents direct access to the water via its own private jetty, as well as a rooftop garden, outdoor kitchen, and ground floor communal entertaining area with barbecue facilities and generous outdoor seating.
"The apartments are all thoughtfully designed with living rooms facing east, a separate living/media room, luxury Miele appliances, ducted air-conditioning throughout, acoustically-treated glass and car parking within a secure two level basement," Peter said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.