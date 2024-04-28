St George Classic NSW Dual Relay Champs

The annual St George Classic at Scarborough Park always kicks off the Athletics NSW winter season- this year it included the inaugural NSW Dual Relay Champs.
Open to everyone this is a team-based relay event, with a bunch of 2x1km, 2x2km and for extra punishment, 2x2x1km and 2x2x2km (two runners do 1km or 2km twice).
Runners came from all over Sydney with a team from the ACT on the start line and the strong Kembla Joggers brought 16 teams.
The u10-12's started proceedings with plenty of officials on course directing traffic, with a mixed junior team taking first place with Sutherland claiming third.
There were close to 40 teams in the u14-16 2km x 2km and the big field spread over the flat but technical course with lots of twists and turns- a Cherrybrook team winning the boys .
In the women's it was the local St George team of Layla White and Lilly Mollachino who were first over the line-White backing up from winning a beach Relay Gold Medal at the 2024 Aussie SLSC titles the week previous.
St George Athletics Club Patron Ron Gribble said it was great to see so many teams at Scarborough Park.
" I've never seen Scarborough Park looking so good .
"These are great numbers for the first time event and I hope all these young competitors keep it up and keep running- its hard because they don't get paid millions.
" I started training here 67 years ago with Albert (Thomas) he was so determined- when we finished he would run again while we were recovering-that's why he was so good"
The Open ages had to do a bit more work which made it a bit complicated in the changeover zone with a Sutherland Masters team winning gold.
The strong Bankstown Club sent a super strong women's team with eight top runners led by Jaylah Hancock- Cameron who has won here the last two years and finished second at the recent Albie Thomas Mile championship race, held at the Crest in Bankstown.
48 teams took off in the Opens start with chaos in the changeover zone as athletes changed twice some running 2 x 2km.
In the Open Men's it was an u20 team that took the top prize with the "Gosford All Stars" Luke Shaw and Oliver Ham streaking away defeating a St George team with race organiser Nathan Breen bringing home the last leg.
In the women's it was Hancock-Cameron and Jessica Kann who beat home their Bankstown sisters.
Kann said it was a great but different event.
"Its a good course , flat but pretty winding which made it tougher- it was good to pick up second place as well"
