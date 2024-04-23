Penshurst RSL Sub-branch Anzac Commemorative Sunday service

Penshurst RSL Sub-Branch held its ANZAC Commemorative Service on Sunday, April 21.
The Riverwood Hornets led the traditional march from the RSL to the memorial in Bridge Street where the service was conducted.
Wreaths were laid by representatives from many organisations including RSLs and Sub-Branches, sporting clubs, Legacy, war widows, local schools and Oatley MP Mark Coure.
The Catafalque Party from Richmond Air Base was supported by the Memorial Guard supplied by the Riverwood Hornets.
The Salvation Army band played an integral part in the service providing the vocalist and bugler. Highlights of the service were the speeches by students from Marist College Penshurst.
The service was well patronised by the local community with all ages attending," Penshurst RSL Sub-branch Honorary Secretary Mary Teasdale said.
Combined Annual ANZAC Memorial Dawn Service with Mortdale, Oatley and Penshurst RSL Sub-Branches on Thursday, April 25 at Mortdale Memorial Park starting at 6am.
