Penshurst RSL Sub-branch Anzac Commemorative Sunday service

By Jim Gainsford
April 23 2024 - 10:00am
Penshurst RSL Sub-Branch held its ANZAC Commemorative Service on Sunday, April 21.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

