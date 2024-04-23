Selecting the best airport parking options

Let us walk you through our go-to airport parking options across Australia. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Innovate Online.

Travelling around Australia has given me a front-row seat to the best (and not-so-great) airport parking experiences. From quick trips out of Sydney to longer adventures starting in Melbourne, I've seen it all. And trust me, the right parking spot can make or break the start of your journey.

I've learned a thing or two about what to look for in airport car parking service. It's not just about the cost or how close you are to the terminal; it's the little details that matter. Whether it's the ease of booking online or the peace of mind from round-the-clock security, these are the things that count.

Let me walk you through my go-to airport parking options across Australia. I'll share the insider info on where I park, why I love these places, and a few tips to help you on your way.

Here are my top picks on the best airport parking options in Australia:

1. Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine Airport)

2. Hobart Airport

3. Canberra Airport

4. Sydney (Kingsford Smith Airport)

5. Brisbane Airport

6. Perth Airport

7. Darwin Airport

8. Adelaide Airport

Picture supplied

1. Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine Airport)

During my recent trip via Melbourne Airport, I had the chance to experience their parking services firsthand and let me tell you; it's something worth talking about. From the moment I decided to book parking online, the process was seamless, and it truly set the tone for the entire journey.

With options like Value Parking, Terminal Parking, Valet, and Premium Parking, I was spoiled for choice. I opted for the Value Parking since I'll be out of the country for days, and the daily rate of $12 seems reasonable given the benefits. The shuttle bus service, running every 15 minutes, was a lifesaver. It was just a short ride to the terminals, saving me heaps of time.

What impressed me the most was the ease of entry and exit with a QR code-no need to fish for my credit card. I just retrieved my confirmation email and tapped my phone at the entry gate. And with 24/7 customer service, I felt well taken care of. Melbourne Airport has truly mastered the art of convenient airport parking and I'll definitely be using their services again for my next trip.

Picture supplied

2. Hobart Airport

Honestly, Hobart Airport parking is straightforward, convenient, and exactly what I need when I travel. It makes coming and going as easy as can be.

Right off the bat, their Valet service made me feel like a VIP-just handed off my keys and breezed into the airport terminal in no time. I've also parked in their Short Term Car Park before and loved how the parking bays were just a stone's throw away from the check-in counters.

But what I really found great about Hobart Airport's parking services are the thoughtful touches for travellers needing a bit more assistance. Parking spaces for people who have accessibility needs are conveniently close to the terminal, with free parking for the first 40 minutes.

Picture supplied

3. Canberra Airport

Last time I flew out of Canberra, I decided to drive myself as I was curious about their parking services. Let's just say, I wasn't disappointed. The process is straightforward, even for short-term parking. Just grab a ticket or tap your credit card, and you're in. No need for online bookings, which is a relief for someone who makes last-minute plans like me.

What really gets me is how they've streamlined the whole deal. You're not wandering a car park labyrinth thanks to their Parking Guidance System-those ceiling-installed LED lights are a godsend, showing me exactly where the open spots are.

But here's the real kicker: their free 10-minute passenger pick-up in the RED zone, just a few minutes' walk from the terminals. It's perfect for quick in and out. For a slightly longer wait, the Express Pick-up in the GREEN indoor area offers a comfy waiting lounge. Trust me, on a cold day, that's a luxury.

Picture supplied

4. Sydney (Kingsford Smith Airport)

Sydney Airport has really outdone itself with the parking situation! I had to drop a friend off before and then jet off myself a week later, so I got the full experience.

First up, booking online really does offer some of the best rates around. Then there's the ease of getting in and out. I just tapped the QR code in your confirmation email, and voila!

They've got plenty of parking options for both long-term and short-term parking too. You can even opt for a valet parking service if you're on a tight schedule or hate circling around the airport car park. The best part? Their Public Pick-up and Express Parking Zones where you don't have to pay if you park under the 15-minute mark.

So here's a nod back to you, Sydney Airport, for making parking the least of my travel worries.

Picture supplied

5. Brisbane Airport

Recently, I had the pleasure-or should I say, the sheer convenience-of using Brisbane Airport's parking services. And let me tell you, it's a game-changer.

From the seamless online booking process to their license plate recognition system, it was all a piece of cake. No fumbling for tickets or cards, just a smooth glide right through to my spot.

The free shuttle service from the AIRPARK had me at the terminal faster than I could check my flight status. Those early morning rides with a cup of coffee in hand made it feel almost too easy. And for the electric vehicle drivers out there, Brisbane's got your back with charging points ready to juice up your ride while you're away.

Picture supplied

6. Perth Airport

Parking at Perth Airport was nothing short of a breeze, and I'm here to spill all the details from my latest trip.

I decided to test the waters by booking online-hello, savings! Seriously, I got a deal that made me double-check if I was still on the airport's official site. And with the option to cancel for free just a couple of hours before, it felt like Perth Airport really gets how unpredictable travel can be.

Fast forward to D-Day. The drive-in was as smooth as my playlist. Finding a spot in the Long-Term Parking area was a no-fuss affair. The shuttle service? On point. I waited less than 15 minutes, and I was at the terminal before I even knew it. Honestly, it left me wondering why I ever stressed about airport parking in the first place.

Picture supplied

7. Darwin Airport

Darwin Airport parking really took me by surprise, and I'm all here for it. From the get-go, the ease of just driving up and having my plate recognised felt like the future is now. No fumbling for tickets or worrying about where I put that pesky parking slip.

Then there's the online booking discount. Sure, lots of places offer savings if you book ahead, but Darwin Airport takes it to another level with deals that have you feeling like you've won the parking lottery. It's not just a few bucks off; we're talking significant savings that leave more in your wallet for the fun stuff.

But here's where Darwin really shines: that passenger pick-up and drop-off set-up. Not only do they have a dedicated lane right in front of the terminal for quick stops, but they also offer the first 10 minutes free in the Short Stay car park. This means you can actually park and wait if you're a bit early or your friends are dawdling without the meter ticking up charges by the second.

Selecting the best airport parking options

8. Adelaide Airport

Adelaide Airport parking really threw me a curveball-in the best way possible. I'm usually a bundle of stress trying to sort airport parking, but this time? Smooth sailing.

Whether it's the Terminal or the Long Term Car Park, everything is just a short walk to the terminals. We're talking minutes, with clear signs guiding the way-no chance of getting lost here.

Their whole ticketless entry was also a lifesaver. Just a quick scan of a QR code and I'm in and out without fiddling around for lost tickets or worrying about where I stashed my parking slip. It's the little things, right?

How to choose the best airport parking

So, how do I always end up with such great parking spots? Here's my go-to advice for picking the ideal airport parking:

Consider your trip length : Short trip? Look at short-term options near the terminal. For longer trips, long-term parking might be better and more budget-friendly.

Check security features : Look for parking with CCTV. It adds peace of mind while you're away.

Compare parking rates : Drive-up rates can be higher. Check online for the best parking rates ahead of time.

Use online booking : It's a lifesaver. You can often get a lower rate, and it's easier to manage your booking if plans change.

Look at the parking map : Familiarise yourself with the parking options in relation to the terminal. It helps in choosing a convenient spot.

Entry and exit times : Know your entry time and exit date. This ensures you book for the correct duration and don't overpay.

Flexibility : Plans change. Check how to manage your booking in case you need to adjust your exit time or extend your stay.

Payment options: Make sure there are simple payment options, like paying with a credit card, to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Remember, a little bit of planning can go a long way, especially if you're in a rush or lugging around tons of baggage.

Making the right parking choice