Urgent funding needed for Kogarah's world-famous Microbiome Research Centre

The world-famous UNSW Microbiome Research Centre at St George Hospital is in danger of closing due to a lack of operational funding.
St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF) chair, Jill Deering has significant concerns about the future of the Microbiome Research Centre (MRC) and would welcome an urgent meeting with the Federal Government to discuss ongoing funding support.
SSMRF was the charitable foundation that managed the funds provided by the Federal Government to establish the MRC.
"The Microbiome Research Centre is by far the biggest project of the SSMRF," Ms Deering said.
"In 2017 the SSMRF secured funding of $6 million to establish the MRC which now undertakes world-class research with world-class researchers. The SSMRF is significantly concerned that if ongoing operational funding is not found or provided by the Federal Government to support the MRC it will not be able to continue in its current capacity. This funding is urgently needed to keep the centre's doors open to continue this vital research. We are keen to meet with the Federal Government to discuss a plan for the MRC to go forward."
MRC Director, Professor Emad El-Omar said, "This is Australia's first comprehensive world-class centre solely dedicated to studying the microbiome in health and disease. We are tackling the diseases that impact on Australia including cancers, dementia, mental health, obesity, maternal and child health, and many inflammatory and immune conditions.
"We have worked incredibly hard to get to the status that we currently have, being recognised internationally as a major hub of research and innovation in the microbiome field."
Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman called on the Federal Government to provide the funding that SSMRF requires to keep the Microbiome Research Centre open.
"SSMRF is one of the pillars of our community, and it urgently needs funding to keep its flagship program running," Mr Coleman said.
"The Albanese Government should provide funding to the SSMRF so that the Microbiome Research Centre can keep its doors open. When in Government, we provided $6 million to SSMRF for this Centre, which has gone on to conduct world-leading research in Kogarah. The MRC has attracted top researchers from all over Australia to St George, and it has had a very positive impact on our community. It's time for the Federal Government to step up and provide the ongoing funding that SSMRF urgently requires for the MRC," he said.
The Federal Government was approached for comment.
