Urgent funding needed for Kogarah's world-famous Microbiome Research Centre

By Jim Gainsford
April 23 2024 - 11:28am
Federal Member for Banks David Coleman and St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation CEO Pamela Brown at the Microbiome Research Centre. Picture: Chris Lane
The world-famous UNSW Microbiome Research Centre at St George Hospital is in danger of closing due to a lack of operational funding.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.

