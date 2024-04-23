Barton Park Recreational Precinct to open May 4

The official opening of the $47.8 million Barton Park Recreational Precinct in Banksia will take place on Saturday May 4.
Bayside Council has upgraded the precinct to cater for a variety of active and passive recreational activities including organised sport, as well as protecting the wetland areas along Cooks River and Muddy Creek.
The recreational precinct includes three full-size grass soccer fields, four tennis courts, two multipurpose courts, a cycleway and connecting walkways suitable for walking circuits and four change rooms with showers and toilets.
Walking and cycle connections will offer growing populations in Arncliffe, Banksia and Wolli Creek access to a variety of recreational activities, including organised sport, family outings, bird watching, and environmental education opportunities.
The gates will open at 2pm on May 4 and will include a League One Women's game between St George FC and Sutherland Shire FA commencing at 3pm.
Family activities will include a ninja run, jumping castles, pass the footy, soccer skills tester, sports cage, facepainting, and an Australian Wildlife Display.
Miniature train rides will also be operating to allow people to comfortably explore what the park has to offer.
Several performances from Bluey and Bingo will keep younger children and their parents entertained.
Official proceedings start at 5.15pm and will include a marching parade, the opportunity to hear from guest VIPs, and a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the facility.
At 6.30pm: St George FC takes on Sydney Olympic FC in an exciting National Premier Leagues NSW Men's match.
Food trucks, including coffee, ice-cream, hot food, and treats will be operating during the event which will finish at 9pm.
