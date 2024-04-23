St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Barton Park Recreational Precinct to open May 4

By Jim Gainsford
April 23 2024 - 2:29pm
Bayside Council has upgraded the precinct to cater for a variety of active and passive recreational activities including organised sport.

The official opening of the $47.8 million Barton Park Recreational Precinct in Banksia will take place on Saturday May 4.

