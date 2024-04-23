St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Meryl Bishop thanked for her outstanding service at Georges River Council

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 23 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council's Director of Environment and Planning, Meryl Bishop.
Georges River Council's Director of Environment and Planning, Meryl Bishop.

Georges River Council's Director of Environment and Planning, Meryl Bishop has been thanked for her outstanding service and contribution to the community and to the council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.