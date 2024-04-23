Meryl Bishop thanked for her outstanding service at Georges River Council

Georges River Council's Director of Environment and Planning, Meryl Bishop has been thanked for her outstanding service and contribution to the community and to the council.
Ms Bishop is taking up a new position with Randwick Council.
In a Mayoral Minute at the April 22 council meeting Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir outlined Ms Bishop's many achievements during her time at the council.
"Meryl assumed the role of Director Environment and Planning at Georges River Council in October 2016, six months after the amalgamation of Kogarah and Hurstville Councils," Councillor Elmir said.
"Her major achievements include leading the development of the Local Strategic Planning Statement (LSPS) within a relatively short time-frame of 9-10 months, involving extensive community consultation and feedback.
"This statement provides a comprehensive vision for the next 20 years, guiding future development and infrastructure planning within the LGA.
"She spearheaded the effort to consolidate planning instruments from different regions (e.g., Kogarah and Hurstville) into a unified framework for Georges River. This consolidation streamlines planning processes, reduces complexity, and ensures consistency in development regulations and policies across the LGA."
Cr Elmir said Ms Bishop's involvement in urban design studies for key areas such as the Hurstville Town Centre, Mortdale Local Centre and Beverly Hills Local Centre has contributed to the creation of master plans that enhance the liveability, functionality, and aesthetics of these urban spaces. These studies address issues such as land use, built form, transportation, and public spaces to create vibrant and sustainable communities.
"The impact Meryl has had on Georges River Council is not only through the work she has delivered, but also through the connections she has forged. We extend our gratitude to her for her dedication, leadership, and contribution to the community.
"Meryl's dedication to the planning profession was recognised through her initiation as a Fellow of the Planning Institute of Australia (PIA)," Councillor Elmir said.
"This Fellowship was a testament to her over 25 years of experience in planning and local government."
Councillor Nick Katris said, "Meryl is one of those senior council officers who functions with ultimate integrity, transparency, true principles and a real passion with a unique type of professionalism.
"And I say unique in that Meryl would never pull any punches when she performed her responsible role and carried out her duties," he said.
"Thank you for your excellent and exemplary manner which you addressed your responsibilities and duties as our Director of Environment and Planning."
